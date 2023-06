A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 62-year-old was outside around 9:14 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out and struck him in the back, police said.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.