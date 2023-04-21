Man, 63, charged in deadly stabbing on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this month in the Homan Square neighborhood.
Rosco Williams, 63, is accused of approaching 36-year-old Nikita Hampton who was sitting in a car on April 1 and stabbing him multiple times in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road.
Hampton self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.