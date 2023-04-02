Man stabbed to death inside car on Chicago's West Side

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death inside his car in Homan Square on Chicago's West Side.

Police say the victim was sitting in the driver's seat around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Roosevelt Road when a man approached the car.

A fight ensued, and the offender began stabbing the victim in the neck and three more times in the chest.

The victim the self transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.