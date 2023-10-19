Man, 63, charged in Old Irving Park shooting

A man was charged with shooting a 69-year-old man earlier this month in Old Irving Park.

John Kastanes, 63, allegedly shot and seriously wounded the man on Oct. 10 in the 3900 block of North Tripp Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue. Kastanes was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Kastanes is scheduled to appear for his detention hearing Thursday.