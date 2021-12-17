Man, 63, killed in traffic crash in Gurnee

A 63-year-old man died in a traffic crash near Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Friday morning.

At about 2:20 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Six Flags Parkway for a single vehicle traffic crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they located a blue 2008 Chevy Cobalt with extensive damage after striking a light pole, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, a 63-year-old Waukegan man was traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue before hitting a light pole on the southeast corner of the intersection at Six Flags Parkway.

The man was the only occupant of the car. He was unresponsive inside the locked vehicle.

Police smashed the window open and gave lifesaving efforts until the Gurnee Fire Department arrived.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by police.