Man, 63, missing from Austin

A 63-year-old man has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Robert Hall was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of North Latrobe Avenue and is missing from his home in the 1300 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Hall, who has dementia, is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.