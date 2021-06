article

A 63-year-old man has been reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Pope Donnell was last seen in the 7400 block of South Luella on May 19.

Donnell is 6’2" and weighs about 280 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He also may need medical attention.

If anyone has information regarding Donnell, they are asked to contact Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380.