Chicago weather: Quiet today before powerful winds arrive Friday

The Brief Quiet conditions Thursday with highs in the upper 40s before clouds increase and rain chances arrive overnight. Strong winds develop late tonight and peak Friday morning with gusts up to 60 mph possible. A chance for snow returns Friday night with a rain-snow mix possible through the weekend.



Today will be quiet with highs in the upper 40s. Skies will start clear, but increasing clouds as the day progresses. Tonight, we have the chance for rain with lows in the 30s.

What we know:

Windy conditions start tonight and increase on Friday. Wind tonight will be out of the south with gusts to 45 mph.

Late tonight through Friday afternoon we have a high wind watch. From around 6 a.m. to noon Friday the wind will be at the peak of 30-35 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible out of the west.

There is a wind advisory in place for LaSalle, Grundy and Dekalb counties where wind will be up to about 45-50 mph.

There is a chance for snow Friday night turning to a rain/snow mix on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 40s with cloudy skies.

Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s with cloudy skies. There is a chance for rain on Sunday with a rain/snow mix Sunday night.