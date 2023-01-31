Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale

article

A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side.

Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Timberlake was struck in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead five days later, officials said.

Pullen was arrested Monday in the same block where the shooting took place.

He was charged with one felony fount of first-degree murder.

Pullen is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.