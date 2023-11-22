Man, 64, shot 14 times and killed in Pilsen

A 64-year-old man was shot 14 times and killed early Wednesday in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The man was sitting in his car around 4 a.m. when someone approached him, pulled out a handgun and started shooting in the 1800 block of South Canalport Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot 14 times throughout the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.