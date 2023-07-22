Man, 64, shot after argument in Jefferson Park

A man was shot and critically wounded after an argument Saturday afternoon in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The 64-year-old was arguing with someone he knew around 12:25 p.m. when they shot him in the chest in the 4800 block of West Strong Street, according to Chicago police.

The victim was transported to Lutheran Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are talking to a person of interest.

No further information was immediately available.