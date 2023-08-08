Man, 67, found dead with fatal cuts in South Shore

Chicago police are conducting a murder investigation after a 67-year-old man was found dead Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 9 p.m., police said the man got into an argument with another person that became physical in the 7100 block of South Cyril Avenue.

The man was later found unresponsive with fatal cuts to his head and lower right leg, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police have a suspect in custody and charges are pending.

Area detectives are still investigating.