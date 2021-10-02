Man, 68, robbed and shot inside bathroom of business on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot and robbed inside the bathroom of a business in Chatham Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the first block of East 87th street at about 10:39 a.m.

The man, 68, was shot in the right leg by an unknown male suspect. The suspect then took some of the victim's belongings before fleeing the scene.

The victim is listed in good condition.

Area Two Detectives continue to investigate.