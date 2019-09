Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found Wednesday in the lagoon at Auburn Park on the South Side.

The 69-year-old man was pulled from the water about 1:35 a.m. in the 400 block of West Winneconna Parkway, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members told police that the man had gone fishing and possibly fell into the water.