Man, 69, struck and killed by car in west suburban Hines

A 69-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle last week in west suburban unincorporated Hines.

Kevin Poczatek was struck by a vehicle about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday near Roosevelt Road and Fifth Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He died the next day at the Loyola University Medical Center.

An autopsy said Poczatek died of his injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.