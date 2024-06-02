Man, 70, in critical condition after being rescued from swimming pool in Glencoe

An elderly man is in critical condition after being rescued from a swimming pool at a residence in north suburban Glencoe.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Old Green Bay Road.

Officers with the Glencoe Public Safety Department arrived at the residence and located the man, 70, in the pool. He was taken out and officers said they immediately began CPR measures.

The man was then transported by ambulance to Evanston Hospital, officials said.

At last check, he is in critical condition.

Further details haven't been released. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.