Man, 70, reported missing from Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing from the Tr-Taylor neighborhood.

Albert Calvin, 70, was last seen Tuesday in the 2200 block of West Harrison Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Calvin, who was visiting from suburban Richton Park, was wearing a black jacket, maroon pants and black shoes.

He is 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.