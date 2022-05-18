Man, 70, reported missing from Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing from the Tr-Taylor neighborhood.
Albert Calvin, 70, was last seen Tuesday in the 2200 block of West Harrison Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Calvin, who was visiting from suburban Richton Park, was wearing a black jacket, maroon pants and black shoes.
He is 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.