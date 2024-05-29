Man, 73, charged after allegedly attacking roommate with knife in Palatine: police

article

A 73-year-old man is behind bars after Palatine police said he attacked his roommate with a knife and injured him last month.

Juan Hernandez is charged with multiple felonies, which include attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery.

His charges stem from April 8, when Hernandez allegedly attacked and cut his male roommate in an apartment in the Windhaven Condominiums, according to Palatine police.

He reportedly used a large knife and left his roommate injured, police said. The victim, 37, was taken to an area hospital but was later released.

Hernandez ran from the scene before officers arrived.

During the investigation, police identified Hernandez as the suspect. He was arrested and charged on Tuesday, May 28.

He also had two outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest for aggravated battery from Lake County, Ill., according to police.

Hernandez was transported to the Cook County 3rd District Courthouse on May 29th for a detention hearing.

He'll remain in custody until his next court appearance, set for June 21.