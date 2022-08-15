Man, 76, charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl in Uptown

A 76-year-old Chicago man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

According to Chicago police, Juan Roldon was arrested on Saturday around 2:53 p.m. — less than an hour after he allegedly sexually assaulted and sexually abused the teenage victim in the 200 block of West Monstrose Harbor Drive on the North Side.

Roldon was charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault by force, one felony count of criminal sexual abuse by force, and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

Juan Roldon | Chicago Police Department

He is due in bond court on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.