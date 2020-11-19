Man, 76, struck and killed by vehicle in Beach Park

A 76-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Beach Park in the north suburbs.

A 23-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac Seville northbound on Green Bay Road just north of Waldo Avenue at 7 p.m. when she hit the man crossing the street, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The man died later at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, the sheriff’s office said. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office’s statement doesn’t mention citations or charges against the driver. The investigation is ongoing.