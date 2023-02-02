Man, 77, struck and killed while crossing Naperville road

An elderly man was fatally struck by an SUV while crossing the road Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Naperville.

The 77-year-old was trying to cross Brom Drive near Martin Avenue around 12:50 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet SUV driven by a 48-year-old man from Romeoville, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and was released from the scene as police continue to investigate, officials said.

The identity of the victim who was from Naperville has not been released pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Naperville police's traffic unit at (630) 420-8833.