Man, 79, missing from West Garfield Park

Police are looking for a 79-year-old man reported missing since Thursday from West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Willie McCoy was last seen about 7 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Van Buren Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

McCoy is a 5-foot-5, 140-pound man with brown eyes and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black leather jacket, blue jeans and green shoes.

Police said McCoy has dementia and has been known to frequent Roosevelt Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four Special Victim Unit detectives at 312-746-8255.