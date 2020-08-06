Man, 80, missing from Pilsen

article

An 80-year-old man has been reported missing from Pilsen on the Near West Side.

Jose Aviles-Ortiz was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and is missing from the 1600 block of South Racine Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Aviles-Ortiz, who has Alzheimers disease, is 5-foot-5, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and has a fair complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, brown dress pants, a white and brown sports shirt with stripes and black shoes, polices said. He walks with a cane and is hard of hearing,

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.