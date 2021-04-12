Man, 80, with dementia, reported missing in Fuller Park

article

Chicago Police are seeking the public’s help to locate an 80-year-old man reported missing from Fuller Park on the South Side.

Allen Peoples, who was last seen April 7, is missing from the 4400 block of South Wells Street, according to a community alert from Area One detectives.

Peoples has mild dementia, police said. He was wearing a blue L.A. Dodgers hat, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.