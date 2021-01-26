Man, 81, missing from suburban Batavia

article

An 81-year-old man has been reported missing from suburban Batavia.

Robert Keil was last seen about 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Weaver Lane, driving a champagne colored 2011 GMC Terrain with a Wisconsin license plate 361TWA, Batavia police said.

Keil, who may be in need of medical attention, is 6 feet, 212 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray and black Carhartt coat and white New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Batavia police at 630-454-2500.