Man, 84, missing from Lincoln Square

An 84-year-old man was reported missing from Lincoln Square on the North Side.

Khoshaba Dikyanos was last seen leaving his home about 11 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 5200 block of North Rockwell Street, Chicago police said.

He may have difficulty finding his way back home and is known to walk long distances, police said.

He is 5-foot-4, 152 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-744-8200.