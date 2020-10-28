Man, 84, missing from West Lawn

article

An 84-year-old man has been reported missing from West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

James Whitaker was last seen Tuesday and is missing from the 6700 block of South Keating Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Whitaker, who has dementia, is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes, a bald head and has a light-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a gray White Sox cap, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.