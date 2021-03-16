Man accidentally shot by friend in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was accidentally shot by his friend Monday in Bridgeport on the South Side.
About 10:20 p.m., he was shot in the hip in the 300 block of West 25th Place, after a 49-year-old male friend of his was handling the gun, and it went off, Chicago police said.
The 34-year-old was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. His friend was brought in for questioning.
Area One detectives are investigating.