Man accused of attacking pregnant woman near downtown CTA station sought: police

Chicago police are searching for a man accused of attacking and robbing a pregnant woman near a downtown CTA train station earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident happened about 12:40 p.m. Oct. 4 in the tunnel connecting the CTA Red and Blue lines at Jackson, in the 200 block of South State Street in the Loop, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 18 and 25 years old with a thin build and dark twists or dreadlocks.

Police said he approached the woman from behind, grabbed her purse and "aggressively" threw her into a wall and onto the ground before fleeing on a bicycle with her belongings.

Authorities have not released details about the woman’s condition.

What you can do:

Police are urging people in the area to stay alert and report suspicious activity by calling 911.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference number "JJ439359."