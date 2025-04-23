Man accused of groping teenage girls in Park Ridge arrested in Nebraska, police say

The Brief Matthew Cameron was arrested in Nebraska and charged with aggravated battery related to incidents in Park Ridge in 2024. He allegedly groped girls ages 12 to 14 in four separate incidents before fleeing the area; tips and surveillance footage led to his identification. Cameron was extradited to Illinois and taken to the Skokie Courthouse for a detention hearing.



A man accused in four aggravated battery incidents involving juvenile girls in Park Ridge has been arrested in Nebraska, according to police.

What we know:

Matthew Cameron, 40, was taken into custody on April 11 and charged with four counts of aggravated battery, Park Ridge police said.

Pictured is Matthew Cameron, 40. (Park Ridge PD )

The charges stem from a series of incidents between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5, 2024, in which a suspect allegedly approached girls between the ages of 12 and 14 in the central Park Ridge area and grabbed their buttocks before fleeing, authorities said.

Police said surveillance footage and community tips helped investigators identify Cameron as the suspect. After learning he left the state, detectives obtained a nationwide arrest warrant.

Suspect located:

Cameron was located by the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force and Nebraska State Patrol at a rest stop along Interstate 80 in Nebraska. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

After waiving extradition, Cameron was returned to Illinois on April 22 by Park Ridge detectives and formally charged.

He was taken to the Skokie Courthouse for a detention hearing.