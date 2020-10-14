Man accused of breaking into 2 Skokie restaurants

article

A Skokie man is being held on $50,000 bond for allegedly burglarizing two restaurants in the north suburb.

Albert Ishu, 42, was charged with two felony counts of burglary, Skokie police said.

Ishu broke out the glass door of Pho Phu Linh Restaurant, 4741 Main St., early July 9, and did the same at the Crazy Greek Restaurant, 5051 Oakton St., late Aug. 4, police said. He allegedly stole cash from both places.

Ishu was ordered held Saturday on $50,000 bond, police said. Court records show that bond was approved under review on Tuesday, and he will be back in front of a judge Oct. 23.