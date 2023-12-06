Man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in East Garfield Park arrested

An 18-year-old man is in custody after Chicago police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint in East Garfield Park.

Frederick Page, 18, was arrested Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was charged with one felony count of robbery - armed with a firearm and one felony count of unlawful vehicular invasion, according to Chicago police.

His charges stem from an incident that occurred Nov. 20 in the 700 block of N. Trumbull.

Police said Page was one of the suspects who robbed a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint and stole her property. Further details on the other suspects involved haven't been released.

Page has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7.