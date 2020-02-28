Man accused of sexually assaulting child in Chicago was deported in 2014, arrested in 2019 but let go

There is major criticism being levied at Chicago leaders from Immigration and Customs Enforcement surrounding the sexual assault of a toddler inside a McDonald’s.

ICE says the suspect, identified as Christopher Puente, was in Chicago police custody last year on theft charges. The agency says police should have handed him over to ICE, but because Chicago’s a sanctuary city, Puente was let go.

Then, this month, Puente was accused of sexual assaulting a 3-year-old girl at a River North McDonald’s.

On Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her decision, saying Chicago is doing what it can to keep residents safe and ICE itself needs to do a better job.

“Look, they’re critical because we have said very clearly we are a welcoming city, we are a sanctuary city. The Chicago Police Department will not cooperate with ICE on any immigration related business,” the mayor said.

Puente had previously been deported in 2014 after felony burglary and forgery convictions. After getting back into the US, a judge ordered him deported again in 2017, but Puente never showed up to his hearing.