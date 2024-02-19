Man allegedly robbed woman on CTA Green Line train: police

article

Mass Transit detectives are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman on a CTA train last week.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 13, the offender approached the victim on a CTA Green Line train, located at 5148 W. Lake St, grabbed her cell phone with force from her hand and then fled the train, officials said.

The victim was seriously injured during the robbery.

The offender is described as an African American male between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He was roughly five-foot-nine to six-foot and weighed between 150 and 170 pounds. He has short hair and was wearing a white coat and black jeans at the time of the incident.

If you have any information in connection to this case, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.