Man allegedly stabbed his brother in the head during an argument in Oak Forest

A Dolton man has been charged with domestic battery after allegedly stabbing his brother during an argument on July 19.

Kojo Beck, 28, is charged with aggravated domestic battery.

At about 12:21 a.m. on July 19, Illinois State Police officers responded to a fight in progress on Interstate 57 southbound at 167th Street in Oak Forest.

Kojo Beck | ISP

When officers arrived, the victim was being treated for a stab wound to the back of the head and over 30 lacerations to his arm.

The victim and his brother allegedly had an argument and his brother stabbed him and fled.

Through an investigation, Beck was identified as the offender.

Beck was taken into custody and his parole was revoked. He was turned over to the Illinois Department of Corrections and held without bond, authorities said.

No further information was provided.