A man and woman have been charged with burglary and looting, according to Chicago police.

Ashante Ware, 18, and Alvin Thompson, 29, each are facing a felony count of burglary and a felony count of looting, police said.

They were taken into custody after being identified as individuals caught looting Aug. 10 in the first block of West Erie Street, police said.

They are due in bond court Thursday.