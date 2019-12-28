Man and woman inside home hit by gunfire from alley

A man and woman were wounded Saturday when someone opened fire at a home in Gresham on the South Side.

About 7:05 p.m., they were inside the home in the 7700 block of South Wood Street when the shots were fired and they were struck, according to Chicago police, who said it appeared the shots were fired from an alley.

The man, 63, was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The woman, 52, was struck in the wrist and taken to Holy Cross Hospital. Both were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.