Man and woman sitting in car shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

Two people were shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood just before midnight on Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, a man and woman were in a car, stopped at a stop sign in the 600 block of West 66th Street, when shots were fired.

A 25-year-old man drove himself to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Chicago police said. He is in fair condition.

A 22-year-old woman in the car was shot in the left arm and left ear. She is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.