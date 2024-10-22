Man armed with knife robs victim on CTA bus: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a victim on a CTA bus early Tuesday morning.
The incident took place around 4:12 a.m. near 7100 S. Ashland Avenue.
Police say the suspect got on the bus and allegedly took money from a passenger. The suspect then ran off, but the victim chased after him.
During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly cut the victim with a knife or some kind of cutting instrument.
Man wanted in CTA bus robbery | CPD
The robber was described as an African-American man between 45 and 55 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-745-4447.