Man armed with knife robs victim on CTA bus: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a victim on a CTA bus. The robbery occurred early Tuesday morning near 7100 S. Ashland. The victim was cut with a knife or cutting instrument while chasing the suspect.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a victim on a CTA bus early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 4:12 a.m. near 7100 S. Ashland Avenue.

Police say the suspect got on the bus and allegedly took money from a passenger. The suspect then ran off, but the victim chased after him.

During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly cut the victim with a knife or some kind of cutting instrument.

Man wanted in CTA bus robbery | CPD

The robber was described as an African-American man between 45 and 55 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-745-4447.