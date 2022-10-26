Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI

A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money.

The suspect implied he had a weapon and also displayed it, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 20 years old, standing approximately 5-foot-5, had a thin build, and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black ski mask and gloves, and dark sunglasses.

Armed suspect in Oak Lawn bank robbery on Oct. 26, 2022 | FBI

The suspect remains at large, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.