Man armed with rifle carjacks woman, attacks another on Loop sidewalk: police

A man armed with a rifle violently attacked two women in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to police.

Chicago police say the man approached a 30-year-old woman in her vehicle with a rifle about 9:44 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street.

He allegedly told the woman to exit her vehicle and give him her personal property, police said. The woman reportedly complied with his demands before he drove away in her vehicle.

A short time later, police say the same man attacked a 19-year-old woman near North Washington and Wabash. The man allegedly punched the woman in the face and struck her on the head with his rifle.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Hospital with head injuries, police said. Her condition is not known.

Chicago police took the man into custody and detectives are still investigating.