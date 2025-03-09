Man arrested after chasing victims with knife in Round Lake home, deputies say

The Brief Arrest: Juan Carranco-Salinas, 29, was arrested for chasing people with a knife in a Round Lake home. One victim jumped from a window to escape. Incident: He became violent after a woman rejected his advances, then tried to break into a locked room. Deputies used a Taser to subdue him. Charges: He faces assault and domestic battery charges and remains in custody as prosecutors seek to keep him detained.



A man was arrested after deputies said he chased several people with a knife inside a Round Lake home.

One victim jumped from a second-story window to escape, authorities said.

Suspect Charged After Knife Attack in Round Lake

What we know:

Lake County deputies responded at 11:45 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 35800 block of North Hillside Avenue in unincorporated Round Lake for a report of a man assaulting others.

When authorities arrived, a male victim jumped from a second-story window to escape, but was not injured in the fall.

Deputies forced their way inside and found several victims fleeing from the suspect, identified as Juan Carranco-Salinas, 29.

Carranco-Salinas stood at the top of a stairway armed with a 9-inch knife, according to Lake County officials.

Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon, and he complied but then attempted to force open a locked bedroom door where more victims were hiding.

When he refused deputies' commands to stop, authorities used a Taser to stop him and took him into custody.

What Led to the Attack:

An investigation revealed that Carranco-Salinas became enraged after a woman in the home rejected his sexual advances, deputies said.

He allegedly offered her money, and when she refused, he became violent.

Others in the home tried to restrain him but failed. Authorities said he then grabbed a kitchen knife and began chasing people inside the home.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Charges Filed :

Carranco-Salinas is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and six counts of domestic battery.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail pending his first court appearance. Details on his next court date have not been released.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office plans to file a petition to keep him in custody while he awaits trial.