Man arrested after crashing into IDOT truck in Chatham

A Chicago man was arrested after allegedly striking an Illinois Department of Transportation truck Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The IDOT maintenance truck was hit while helping authorities during a separate crash about 2:50 a.m. on I-94 near 87th Street, Illinois State Police said. The earlier crash happened just after 2 a.m.

A white Buick northbound on I-94 failed to yield the right of way to the emergency vehicle and struck the back of the IDOT truck, state police said.

The driver of the IDOT truck, a man in his 50s, wasn’t hurt, state police said. The driver of the Buick, 39-year-old Jamar Williams, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Williams was later charged with DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, violating Scott’s Law and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, state police said. He was released on an I-bond.