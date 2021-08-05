Man arrested after elderly woman stabbed in Portage Park

A man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing an 85-year-old woman multiple times Thursday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The two were involved in an argument about 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Dakin Street when the man stabbed the woman in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the 71-year-old man who attacked her was taken into custody at the scene.

Charges are pending.

