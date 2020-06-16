Man arrested after hostage situation in Burnside

A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday after a hostage situation in Burnside on the South Side.

About 10:55 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 9300 block of South Greenwood Avenue, where a 26-year-old man was threatening to commit suicide and kill his family, while holding them at gun point and refusing to let them leave, Chicago police said.

A relative called police and said that inside the home were eight other relatives, police said.

A vehicle was later seen leaving the home and officers pulled it over, police said, and confirmed that the driver was the same man from inside the home.

He was taken into custody and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, but a handgun was found in the home, police said.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.