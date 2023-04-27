Man arrested after ransacking Loop temple: police

A man is in custody after allegedly ransacking a place of worship early Thursday in the Loop.

The 37-year-old broke out the front windows and doors of I AM Temple of Chicago around 12:30 a.m. at 176 W. Washington St., according to police.

He then entered the lobby and started ransacking the building, flipping over furniture and other items, police said.

He was arrested and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries to his hands.