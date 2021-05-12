Man arrested after stand-off with SWAT on Northwest Side

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after having a stand-off with SWAT and Chicago police in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 11:11 p.m. neighbors heard the man and his 19-year-old girlfriend arguing from inside an apartment unit in the 5400 block of West Fullerton Avenue, and called the police, Chicago police said. Once officers arrived, the girlfriend came out of the apartment and said she did not want to be involved.

From inside the apartment, the 23-year-old man told officers he had a gun and would begin shooting, police said. Officers found out that inside the apartment, the man was with his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son.

Police requested a SWAT unit and 1:50 a.m., the man first let the child leave the apartment, then he surrendered and was arrested, police said. The girlfriend came back to the scene, and was taken to Community First Hospital with bruising to her face.

The Department of Child and Family Services were contacted because of the incident and the poor living conditions inside the apartment, police said. The woman refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Charges are pending as Area Five detectives investigate.