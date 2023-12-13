Man arrested after stealing delivery driver's vehicle at gunpoint in Marquette Park

A 19-year-old Chicago man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a delivery driver's vehicle and held him at gunpoint in Marquette Park.

Jamond Thomas is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking - aggravated - firearm, one felony count of criminal damage/government property > $500-$10K, and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, firefighter or correctional institution employee.

Thomas was arrested Dec. 12 by officers with the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in the 5500 block of S. Elizabeth Avenue.

Police say he stole a vehicle from a 20-year-old delivery driver and held him at gunpoint in the 7200 block of S. Albany Ave. Further details on the incident are limited.

Thomas' detention hearing is set for Dec. 14.