Man arrested after SWAT team responds to armed person barricaded in Aurora: police

A man was arrested Wednesday in Aurora after allegedly barricading himself in a home with a gun in the western suburb.

The man exited a home without incident after speaking with negotiators by phone for 40 minutes, Aurora police said at 9:40 a.m.

Police responded about 2 a.m. Wednesday to the call of gunfire and a man with a gun in the 500 block of Bangs Street, but were later told the man was breaking into car windows with the gun, police said.

Officers responded and found the man barricaded alone in a home, police said.

Some homes in the block were evacuated while neighbors were urged to stay inside, police said.

No charges have been filed.