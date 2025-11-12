Man arrested after traffic stop leads to discover of 11 pounds of cocaine: police

The Brief Daniel Ramirez, 35, was stopped on S.R. 49 in Indiana for speeding in a construction zone during a snowstorm after initially failing to pull over. A K9 unit detected drugs in his vehicle, leading officers to find an Amazon box containing about 11 pounds of vacuum-sealed cocaine. Ramirez, identified as an illegal immigrant, was arrested and faces felony charges of dealing cocaine while being held on an ICE detainer.



After a man was pulled over for speeding in a construction zone during a snowstorm, Indiana officers found about 11 pounds of cocaine in his car on Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

What we know:

A trooper pulled over a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee on S.R. 49 for speeding in a construction zone during a snowstorm. After initially failing to stop, the driver, later identified as Daniel Ramirez, 35, of Indiana, pulled over on the ramp to U.S. 30.

Ramirez presented troopers with a California driver's license and gave inconsistent statements regarding his destination. A K9 unit conducted a sniff test and positively identified narcotics in the vehicle.

A search revealed an Amazon box with four vacuum-sealed packages of cocaine, which weighed about 11 pounds in total.

Ramirez was arrested and is being held on an immigration detainer by ICE, as it was determined he is an illegal immigrant. Ramirez has also been charged with felony charges of dealing cocaine.